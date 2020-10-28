Pete Buttigieg to stump for Biden throughout Tampa Bay on Wednesday

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg on Wednesday to stump for Joe Biden.

Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is planning on hosting two events according to the campaign.

He’s first scheduled to meet with veterans at 3:20 p.m. in Tampa and later attend a 5:30 p.m. “Pride at the Polls” event in St. Petersburg encouraging supporters to vote early and mobilizing the LGBTQ+ community to get out the vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.