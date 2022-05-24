TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you having trouble finding cat food? Well, many pet owners are.

Several people told 8 On Your Side it’s getting harder and harder to find wet cat food.

“I’ve seen shortages going to Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart. So I have to come to the pet stores and pay extra for blue buffalo for either the dry or wet food,” said Carrie Cummings.

She said she has to driver across town to find her cat food.

“With gas being high, that’s not good,” she said.

With canned cat food being in high demand, it’s crucial to not run out.

“I try to just stock up so I don’t have that issue,” said Cummings.

That’s the key, according to Nick Trianta, owner of Pet Wize. He said it’s a constant challenge to keep pet food on the shelves and it’s been that way since the pandemic started.

“It’s not getting necessarily better,” he said. “It depends on the brands.”

According to PetsRadar.com, the cat food shortage is due to more than one thing. The ingredients for the food are more expensive to source and American households adopted more animals during the pandemic.

As a store owner, Trianta said they always have to plan ahead.

“Project what we will need for four or five or six months at a time and hopefully we’ll get proteins that people want right and percentages they’re looking for,” he said.