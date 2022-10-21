TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Elementary School went under a lockdown Friday morning after an incident near campus.

Initially, police said a school security officer had an encounter with an armed individual at the Shaw Elementary School.

However, they later said that a man had run on campus, saying he was being chased by another man armed with a gun. They then said there was “no indication of a weapon on campus.”

Police said they did not find anyone matching the alleged gunman’s description.

The lockdown has been lifted.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.