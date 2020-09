TAMPA (WFLA) – First responders have taken a man to Tampa General Hospital after being reportedly struck by lightning while on a personal watercraft.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the incident happened at the Davis Island Yacht Club.

Fire Rescue officials say they are not sure if the man or the watercraft was hit by the lightning strike.

When paramedics arrived, the patient was out of the water and being tended to by bystanders.

The person’s condition is unknown.