HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was shot twice Friday night in eastern Hillsborough County, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The shooting happened in the area of North Falkenburg Road and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, deputies said.

Map shows approximate location

The person who was shot called 911 on their own and was taken to a hospital, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

