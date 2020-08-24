LIVE NOW /
17-year-old dead after shooting on I-4 in Tampa, HCSO investigating

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Monday afternoon on I-4.

According to sheriff’s office, HCSO deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call of shots fired on I-4 eastbound near McIntosh Road around 3:30 p.m.

Hillsborough County deputies say a 17-year-old was shot and was brought to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City and later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies say they are looking for a late 90s Ford Taurus, tan in color with a gold tint and ask if anyone has information should call 813-247-8200.

I-4 eastbound was shut down from McIntosh Road to Branch Forbes Road while deputies investigated the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

