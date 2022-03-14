Person shot during children swap in Tampa, police say

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misidentified a potential victim in this case.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police said three people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement.

During the swap, the suspect began arguing with the victim over the way their children were being disciplined.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Tampa General Hospital for treatment, according to police.

This is a developing story check back for updates.