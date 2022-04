TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment complex near the University of South Florida.

Police responded to a shooting at The Dawson Apartments, 15501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd around 7 p.m. Tuesday and found one person with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The shooter remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.