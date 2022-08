TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, Tampa police said.

Officers said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of West Boy Scout Boulevard and North Manhattan Avenue.

Police said the eastbound and westbound lanes on Boy Scout Boulevard are closed between North Lois Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue.

The lanes will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.