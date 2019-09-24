Person in wheelchair struck and killed by Prius on Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a Prius in Tampa Tuesday morning, according
The accident happened on Dale Mabry Highway and Waters Avenue.
Troopers say the victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where they later died.
It’s unclear if charges are pending.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
