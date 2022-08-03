THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to “an alligator bite incident” at Lake Thonotosassa on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (WFC), the sheriff’s office called them at around 3:45 p.m. to report that someone was bitten by an alligator. FWC said they sent a nuisance alligator trapper to Lake Thonotosassa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital with injuries. FWC said the extent of those injuries is unknown.

FWC said they are the lead agency investigating the incident.