TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person died after being shot several times at a Tampa home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at a home on Coral Drive.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a person suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Firefighters took the person to a hospital, where he died.

Deputies said a person of interest has been identified. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.