TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was critically injured Monday afternoon in a domestic-related stabbing in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The stabbing happened in the 3300 block of Manhattan Avenue.

Officers are “actively working on tracking the suspect,” police said.

This is a developing story.