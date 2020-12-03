Animal bites, seriously injures person at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was bitten by an animal during an incident at Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue Thursday morning, Hillsborough fire officials say.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the park located at 12802 Easy Street in Tampa, according to fire officials.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials have not released any specific information about the bite victim, citing HIPAA regulations.

“We treated the injury on scene and transported them to a local hospital. We would classify the injury as serious,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s public information officer said.

The sanctuary is owned by animal activist Carole Baskin. Baskin became famous after the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King”.

The series features Baskin’s long-time feud with Joe Exotic, the man at the center of the series. Baskin and Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldanado, have fought for years over the care and treatment of large animals. Maldanado was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

“Tiger King” also touches on Baskin’s own controversy – the 1997 disappearance of her husband Don Lewis. As a result of the show’s popularity, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister assigned a detective this year to handle tips coming in from the public about Lewis.

Baskin has since appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.