Man arrested after assaulting neighbor, barricading himself inside Ybor City home

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home after assaulting his neighbor during an argument.

Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of E. 12th Avenue and spent hours negotiating with the man, identified as Dandre Lee, 41, before he was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m.

Police said Lee had been arguing with his neighbor over money. He allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air, then pistol-whipped his neighbor. He fired another round after the victim called police.

Police said Lee barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. He left the home around 6:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Lee faces charges of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm.

This story is developing and will be updated.

