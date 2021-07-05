Tampa Bay residents stock up on last minute supplies as Elsa approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the Bay Area, supplies are flying off the shelves.

Local and state leaders are urging everyone to get ready for the potential impact. They’ve talked about having a hurricane disaster supply kit with at least seven days of supplies.

That kit could include cash, water, food, first aid kit, flashlights and batteries and your medical records.

Some people started preparing long before Elsa showed up, like George Leguizamon.

“I’m not a last minute guy, kind of military mind thing,” Leguizamon said.

Leguizamon said he’s lived through his share of hurricanes and tropical storms, so he’s not taking any chances.

“Gradually you don’t want to stress yourself out right away trying to get stuff all at once,” Leguizamon said. “For someone who’s been around the block, we have our shutters, generators, supplies, water.”

People are also grabbing sandbags as they become available around the area. Hillsborough County is offering sandbags to help people prepare for potential flooding.

Sandbags will be available daily at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19 th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Ave. NW, Ruskin Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the County; a driver’s license or utility bill will serve as proper identification. Residents can call (813) 272-5900 to request additional information or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe

The City of Tampa is also offering sandbags beginning Monday at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.