TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Homeowners in South Tampa fear a new TikTok challenge has made its way to their neighborhood.

The viral challenge has raised serious safety concerns and is disrupting neighborhoods. A prank that could otherwise be known as a ding-dong ditch has taken a troublesome turn.

In one south Tampa neighborhood, where residents like George Siegel have been victims multiple times.

“A lot of people in South Tampa that I don’t say they’re unhinged, but they’re edgy. And if you read next door, people have guns. People want to confront people for doing things. And this is just an accident waiting to happen,” Siegel said.

A challenge known as the “kick door challenge” entices teens to bang on doors and then run away in the late hours of the night.

“It was 11:15 at night. So, if you’ve had a long day and you’re trying to wrap up your day and go to sleep, that’s a very disruptive time to go pounding on somebody’s door. And you know, what are young kids doing out running around at 11:15 at night,” Siegal said.

Considering the state’s “stand your ground” laws, Siegal is warning parents of the potential dangers.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to take something tragic happening. And, you know, if you read next door, which you do, you see other people say, hey, I’m waiting for somebody to do that because I’ll shoot them if they come to my house. We shouldn’t be shooting kids for doing stupid things. That’s ridiculous. But they should be held accountable,” Siegal said.

Police said they encourage anyone to report any criminal activity in their neighborhood to the non-emergency number, or in the event of an emergency to dial 911.