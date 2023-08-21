Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Tampa using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Tampa from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

#10. Cape Coral, FL

– View share: 1.30%

– Views to own market: 34.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 32.80%

– Views to markets within other states: 32.40%

#9. Philadelphia, PA

– View share: 1.50%

– Views to own market: 47.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 14.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.60%

#8. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 2.10%

– Views to own market: 19.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.00%

– Views to markets within other states: 71.10%

#7. Lakeland, FL

– View share: 2.70%

– Views to own market: 33.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 39.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 27.40%

#6. North Port, FL

– View share: 3.30%

– Views to own market: 40.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 26.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 33.30%

#5. Orlando, FL

– View share: 4.50%

– Views to own market: 41.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 33.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 24.90%

#4. Chicago, IL

– View share: 4.70%

– Views to own market: 22.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%

#3. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 5.50%

– Views to own market: 34.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.30%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.60%

#2. Miami, FL

– View share: 6.30%

– Views to own market: 53.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 26.00%

– Views to markets within other states: 20.60%

#1. New York, NY

– View share: 24.90%

– Views to own market: 20.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%