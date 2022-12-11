TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?

According to Redfin, 2% of American homebuyers looked to Tampa as a place to make a new home from September 2022 to November 2022.

To determine how much migration could be coming to Tampa, Redfin looked into the number of people searching to move into Tampa from other major cities in the United States.

The following metros had the most people searching to move into the Tampa Bay area:

New York — 1,412 Washington, D.C. — 1,329 Chicago — 1,163 Boston — 719 Los Angeles — 607 Philadelphia — 472 Miami — 440 San Francisco — 366 Seattle — 285 Denver — 271

Redfin found that most homebuyers already in the Tampa metropolitan area wanted to stay in the region, with only 27% wanting to move out. For those leaving the Tampa metropolitan area, their most popular destinations were Asheville, Sarasota, and Ocala.

According to the website, home prices rose 19.1% in October 2022 compared to the previous year. However, the number of homes sold in October 2022 was down to 740 from 994 homes sold in October 2021.