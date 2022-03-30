RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for a Tampa Bay area family that had been searching for their missing Shih Tzu.

Penny the puppy returned home on Wednesday, owner Crystal Villarreal said.

Villarreal said her family’s dog ended up in the care of a couple from Seffner that contacted her after seeing the 8 On Your Side story from last week that aired on National Puppy Day.

“We thought about all types of dogs but I really wanted a fluffy, small dog,” Villarreal said, “Something that I can control cause I’m really, really small so big dogs are not for me.”

Villarreal said Penny slipped out the open back sliding door ten days ago.

Surveillance video from her garage showed a man driving by her home picking the puppy up and putting her in his car.