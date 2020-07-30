‘Peeping Tom’ arrested for lurking outside windows in Town ‘n’ Country, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Peeping Tom was arrested for allegedly lurking outside multiple homes in the Town ‘n’ Country area, authorities said.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Leonardo Marrero Garcia, was reportedly seen peeking through the windows of homes in the area of Waters Avenue and Northbridge Avenue and also in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Woodlake Boulevard early Thursday morning. He was picked up by deputies in front of a Marathon gas station and charged with loitering and prowling.

Deputies said Marrero Garcia matched the description of a suspect involved in several Peeping Tom reports in the area.

The first incident occcurred at Ford Place on July 2. Deputies say surveillance video shows Marrero Garcia standing on a bucket outside of a woman’s bedroom window with his hands in his pants. He is also accused of entering the woman’s home twice in the early morning hours in late June.

On Monday, he was allegedly caught on camera touching himself outside a woman’s home on Lochmoor Road. On Wednesday, two people reported seeing him touch himself while walking in their yard at the Carefree Village Mobile Home Park, 8000 Sheldon Road.

Deputeis said Marrero Garcia identified himself as the suspect, and that he faces more charges.

He is being held at a Hillsborough County Jail on $250 bond.

