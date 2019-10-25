Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a HART bus hit a pedestrian in downtown Tampa Thursday night.
Tampa police responded to Cass Street and Tampa Street just before 8 p.m. for the crash involving the bus and a pedestrian.
Officers tell 8 On Your Side the person who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital. That person was reported to be conscious and breathing.
No details have been released yet about how old the pedestrian is or what they were doing when they were hit.
