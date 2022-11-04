TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are at the scene of a “serious traffic crash” Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of North Nebraska Avenue and East Fern Street.

Authorities confirmed with News Channel 8 the pedestrian was killed.

Traffic in both the north and southbound directions of North Nebraska Avenue is closed at East Hanna Avenue and East Lambright Avenue.

Further details surrounding the incident are unclear at this time. An investigation is ongoing and is expected to last several hours.

