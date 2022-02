TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Himes Avenue.

Police blocked off all lanes of Hillsborough from MacDill to Himes to investigate the crash.

There is still no word on what led to the collision. The driver was cooperating, but it’s unclear if they are facing any charges.