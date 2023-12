TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 49-year-old Gibsonton man was hit and killed while at the intersection of Shirley Avenue Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., a 57-year-old Tampa man driving an Infiniti Q50 was traveling northbound on US-41 when he struck the victim who walked into the path of the vehicle.

FHP said the driver hit the victim, who died at the scene of the crash.