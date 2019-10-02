Pedestrian struck and killed on State Road 574 in Dover

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man walking across State Road 574 was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened just east of Bethlehem Road in Dover at about 2:50 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 41-year-old Seffner man was walking northbound across State Road 574 and went in front of a 2007 Toyota.

The car hit the man who died at the scene. His name was not released.

No charges are pending against the 19-year-old driver.

