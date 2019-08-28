Pedestrian struck and killed on I-4 in Seffner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Seffner early Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred on Interstate 4 near mile marker 13 shortly before 1 a.m.
The eastbound lanes of the roadway were temporarily closed for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
