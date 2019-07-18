Pedestrian seriously hurt in collision on Highway 92 and Walton Way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 92 on Thursday, authorities said.

The collision occurred on Highway 92 near the Walton Way Intersection at about 8:12 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford was heading east on Highway 92 and tried to turn left on Walton Way when it crashed into 48-year-old Rafael Crescente as he was walking south across the westbound lanes of the roadway.

Crescente suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

