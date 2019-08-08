Pedestrian safety measures at every Hillsborough County Middle School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the new school year begins, Hillsborough County’s middle school crosswalks will sport a range of pedestrian-safety measures.
$200,000 was allotted by the County to implement improvements at its 24 middle schools. All have fresh crosswalk markings, and 21 schools received physical updates, some more than others.
Those at intersections deemed to have the most traffic and aggressive drivers received the most attention, with the intersection of Big Bend Road and Covington Garden Drive in Gibsonton featuring not only extensive updates to prevent crashes between pedestrians and vehicles, but pedestrians and bikes too.
A new path with divided lanes for bicycles and pedestrians leads from the Covington Garden neighborhood to the crosswalk at Big Bend Road.
Hillsborough County Transportation Project Manager Bob Campbell says the pathway is the first of its kind at a Hillsborough County school, and if it is deemed successful at accident reduction similar efforts could be installed at other schools in the future.
Also at Big Bend and Covington Garden, drivers will notice “blankout signs” that, when activated by a pedestrian, will signal to drivers that they cannot turn right on red.
Here’s a list of improvements at each Hillsborough County middle school, provided by the County.
Barrington:
- New crossing signs with rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons
- Additional sidewalks
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
- Replacement of faded school signs
Buchanan
- New marked crosswalk
- New school warning signage near North Boulevard and Lake Magdalene Boulevard
Burnett
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
- Added school zone with reduced speed
- Signs and pavement markings along U.S. 92 – the State corridor
Davidsen*
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
Dowdell
- Addition of school warning signs
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
Eisenhower
- New pavement markings
- New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement
- Pedestrian-activated signals
- Sidewalk and multi-use pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians along Covington Garden
- Illuminated signs
- Adjusted stop bars
- New pavement sensors
Farnell
- New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
Giunta
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
Ben Hill
- Raised delineators (guides) to outline vehicle paths
- New illuminated signs with arrows that restrict turning movements
Jennings
- Installation of crosswalk markings
- New school-zone warning signs
- Minor sidewalk replacement at crossings
- Extension of the school zone with reduced speed to provide a safer crossing
- Crosswalk repainting
Mann
- Refurbished crosswalk
- Relocated stop bars
Martinez
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
McLane*
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
- Minor sidewalk replacement at the crossings
Mulrennan
- Traffic signal operation change (replacing the three-section signal head to a five-section signal head) to assist westbound motorists making a left turn on Durant Road at Pearson Road
Pierce*
- Construct ADA-compliant curb ramps
- Additional sidewalk connections
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
- New marked crosswalk
Progress Village
- New marked crosswalks
- Rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons
- New stop bars
- Minor sidewalk section replacement for the crossings
- New school zone warning signs
Randall
- New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement at Fishhawk Crossings and Fishhawk Boulevard
Rodgers
- Tree-trimming maintenance
Sgt. Smith*
- Refurbishment of pavement markings
Turkey Creek*
- Installation of new crosswalk markings
- Pavement resurfacing near school
- Minor sidewalk ramp replacements
- New pavement markings
Webb
- New signs
- New pavement markings
- Resurfacing
Burns: No infrastructure work identified
Shields: No infrastructure work identified
Walker: No infrastructure work identified
*Work ongoing as of Aug. 2
