Pedestrian safety measures at every Hillsborough County Middle School

Hillsborough County

Here's a list of schools and the updates made at each

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the new school year begins, Hillsborough County’s middle school crosswalks will sport a range of pedestrian-safety measures.

$200,000 was allotted by the County to implement improvements at its 24 middle schools. All have fresh crosswalk markings, and 21 schools received physical updates, some more than others.

Those at intersections deemed to have the most traffic and aggressive drivers received the most attention, with the intersection of Big Bend Road and Covington Garden Drive in Gibsonton featuring not only extensive updates to prevent crashes between pedestrians and vehicles, but pedestrians and bikes too.

A new path with divided lanes for bicycles and pedestrians leads from the Covington Garden neighborhood to the crosswalk at Big Bend Road.

Hillsborough County Transportation Project Manager Bob Campbell says the pathway is the first of its kind at a Hillsborough County school, and if it is deemed successful at accident reduction similar efforts could be installed at other schools in the future.

Also at Big Bend and Covington Garden, drivers will notice “blankout signs” that, when activated by a pedestrian, will signal to drivers that they cannot turn right on red.

Here’s a list of improvements at each Hillsborough County middle school, provided by the County.

Barrington:

  • New crossing signs with rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons
  • Additional sidewalks
  • Refurbishment of pavement markings
  • Replacement of faded school signs

Buchanan

  • New marked crosswalk
  • New school warning signage near North Boulevard and Lake Magdalene Boulevard

Burnett

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings
  • Added school zone with reduced speed
  • Signs and pavement markings along U.S. 92 – the State corridor

Davidsen*

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

Dowdell

  • Addition of school warning signs
  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

Eisenhower

  • New pavement markings
  • New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement
  • Pedestrian-activated signals
  • Sidewalk and multi-use pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians along Covington Garden
  • Illuminated signs
  • Adjusted stop bars
  • New pavement sensors

Farnell

  • New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement
  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

Giunta

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

Ben Hill

  • Raised delineators (guides) to outline vehicle paths
  • New illuminated signs with arrows that restrict turning movements

Jennings

  • Installation of crosswalk markings
  • New school-zone warning signs
  • Minor sidewalk replacement at crossings
  • Extension of the school zone with reduced speed to provide a safer crossing
  • Crosswalk repainting

Mann

  • Refurbished crosswalk
  • Relocated stop bars

Martinez

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

McLane*

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings
  • Minor sidewalk replacement at the crossings

Mulrennan

  • Traffic signal operation change (replacing the three-section signal head to a five-section signal head) to assist westbound motorists making a left turn on Durant Road at Pearson Road

Pierce*

  • Construct ADA-compliant curb ramps
  • Additional sidewalk connections
  • Refurbishment of pavement markings
  • New marked crosswalk

Progress Village

  • New marked crosswalks
  • Rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons
  • New stop bars
  • Minor sidewalk section replacement for the crossings
  • New school zone warning signs

Randall

  • New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement at Fishhawk Crossings and Fishhawk Boulevard

Rodgers

  • Tree-trimming maintenance

Sgt. Smith*

  • Refurbishment of pavement markings

Turkey Creek*

  • Installation of new crosswalk markings
  • Pavement resurfacing near school
  • Minor sidewalk ramp replacements
  • New pavement markings

Webb

  • New signs
  • New pavement markings
  • Resurfacing

Burns: No infrastructure work identified

Shields: No infrastructure work identified

Walker: No infrastructure work identified

*Work ongoing as of Aug. 2

