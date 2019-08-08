Pedestrian safety measures at every Hillsborough County Middle School

Here's a list of schools and the updates made at each

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the new school year begins, Hillsborough County’s middle school crosswalks will sport a range of pedestrian-safety measures.

$200,000 was allotted by the County to implement improvements at its 24 middle schools. All have fresh crosswalk markings, and 21 schools received physical updates, some more than others.

Those at intersections deemed to have the most traffic and aggressive drivers received the most attention, with the intersection of Big Bend Road and Covington Garden Drive in Gibsonton featuring not only extensive updates to prevent crashes between pedestrians and vehicles, but pedestrians and bikes too.

A new path with divided lanes for bicycles and pedestrians leads from the Covington Garden neighborhood to the crosswalk at Big Bend Road.

Hillsborough County Transportation Project Manager Bob Campbell says the pathway is the first of its kind at a Hillsborough County school, and if it is deemed successful at accident reduction similar efforts could be installed at other schools in the future.

Also at Big Bend and Covington Garden, drivers will notice “blankout signs” that, when activated by a pedestrian, will signal to drivers that they cannot turn right on red.

Here’s a list of improvements at each Hillsborough County middle school, provided by the County.

Barrington:

New crossing signs with rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons

Additional sidewalks

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Replacement of faded school signs

Buchanan

New marked crosswalk

New school warning signage near North Boulevard and Lake Magdalene Boulevard

Burnett

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Added school zone with reduced speed

Signs and pavement markings along U.S. 92 – the State corridor

Davidsen*

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Dowdell

Addition of school warning signs

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Eisenhower

New pavement markings

New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement

Pedestrian-activated signals

Sidewalk and multi-use pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians along Covington Garden

Illuminated signs

Adjusted stop bars

New pavement sensors

Farnell

New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Giunta

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Ben Hill

Raised delineators (guides) to outline vehicle paths

New illuminated signs with arrows that restrict turning movements

Jennings

Installation of crosswalk markings

New school-zone warning signs

Minor sidewalk replacement at crossings

Extension of the school zone with reduced speed to provide a safer crossing

Crosswalk repainting

Mann

Refurbished crosswalk

Relocated stop bars

Martinez

Refurbishment of pavement markings

McLane*

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Minor sidewalk replacement at the crossings

Mulrennan

Traffic signal operation change (replacing the three-section signal head to a five-section signal head) to assist westbound motorists making a left turn on Durant Road at Pearson Road

Pierce*

Construct ADA-compliant curb ramps

Additional sidewalk connections

Refurbishment of pavement markings

New marked crosswalk

Progress Village

New marked crosswalks

Rectangular, rapid-flashing beacons

New stop bars

Minor sidewalk section replacement for the crossings

New school zone warning signs

Randall

New illuminated sign with an arrow that restricts turning movement at Fishhawk Crossings and Fishhawk Boulevard

Rodgers

Tree-trimming maintenance

Sgt. Smith*

Refurbishment of pavement markings

Turkey Creek*

Installation of new crosswalk markings

Pavement resurfacing near school

Minor sidewalk ramp replacements

New pavement markings

Webb

New signs

New pavement markings

Resurfacing

Burns: No infrastructure work identified

Shields: No infrastructure work identified

Walker: No infrastructure work identified

*Work ongoing as of Aug. 2

