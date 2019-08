TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tampa early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred on Adamo Drive, between 50th Street and Orient Road.

Further information regarding the victim was not immediately available.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation, and that all eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive will be closed until further notice.

