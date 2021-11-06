Pedestrian killed in Tampa hit-and-run; police searching for driver

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers were called to the area around Cove Behavioral Health Community Housing Solutions on North 50th Street after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. First responders took to the victim to the hospital, where they later died.

Officers say the vehicle, believed to be a 2018-2019 Honda Accord, fled north on the street. The vehicle is said to be missing its front grill.

If you know anything about the case, police ask you to call 813-231-6130.