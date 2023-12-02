PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along a road early Saturday morning, according to Plant City Police.

Around 12:25 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding a man who was hit by a vehicle while walking along the southbound shoulder of County Line Road, near Rice Road.

After the unknown driver hit the man, he fled the area without stopping, according to police.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Officials said the truck may have damage along the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department, Traffic Management Unit at 813-757-9200.