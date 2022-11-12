TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after being hit by two vehicles in Tampa shortly after midnight, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a hit-and-run crash on Orient Road, south of Zeimis Drive.

According to investigators, a man was walking in the middle of Orient Road when he was hit by a car that knocked him into the northbound lane.

That driver and several other witnesses pulled over to help, but while they tried to assist the pedestrian, an unidentified silver SUV passed the stopped traffic and entered the northbound lanes of Orient Road.

Deputies said the SUV hit the victim and dragged him for a short distance before continuing southward and turning onto Hillsborough Avenue without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after.

The sheriff’s office said they are still looking for the hit-and-run driver, who is believed to be driving an early 2000s silver Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

Surveillance cameras caught sight of the vehicle, which can be seen below.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

If you know anything related to the crash, call 813-247-8200.