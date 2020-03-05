Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run involving sedan in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Tampa.

Police say the pedestrian was hit at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and East Stratford Avenue. They sustained lower-body injuries, but are expected to survive.

The vehicle that hit them was described as a light-colored sedan. It continued northbound after the crash, police said.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video and are expected to release more information later today.

