TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian with a work van early Saturday morning, according to a release.

Deputies said the incident happened at 2:34 a.m. on West Waters Avenue between Royal Sand Circle and Hanley Road.

A witness told deputies that a pedestrian was walking along the inside lane when a white Ford work van struck the victim, who was walking in the inside lane.

The sheriff’s office said the van was spotted on surveillance video fleeing on West Waters Avenue. It appeared to have suffered damage on the front.

According to deputies, the pedestrian was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for surgery. The victim was said to be in life-threatening condition.

“We are actively investigating this case of reckless disregard for human safety, which has resulted in serious injuries,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our dedicated team is tirelessly working to bring the responsible individual to justice. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist us in our efforts. Your cooperation can make a significant difference in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act are held accountable.”

Tips can be sent by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or at www.crimestopperstb.com. A $5,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.