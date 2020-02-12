Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with semi-truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were hit by a semi-truck in Tampa early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Causeway Boulevard near Windemere Oaks Lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the unidentified man was walking across Causeway Boulevard when he was struck by a Freightliner semi-truck.

The 32-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

