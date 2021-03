TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being hit by an SUV in Tampa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of 13th Street North and Hillsborough Avenue East.

A News Channel 8 crews was at the scene and saw a purse in the roadway. The hood of the SUV was damaged from the impact.

Police have not released many details, but said the driver remained at the scene.

The roadway was closed by has since reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated.