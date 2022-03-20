HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that one of its deputies hit a Palm Harbor man Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the patrol vehicle hit the 26-year-old pedestrian around 7:10 a.m. as they walked on South Falkenburg Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation found that the pedestrian was not visible to the deputy “until the crash was unavoidable.” Speed or distracted driving do not appear to be factors, according to the statement.

The Florida Highway Patrol has since taken over the investigation into the crash.