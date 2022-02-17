Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway in the Egypt Lake-Leto area, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Dale Mabry and Humphrey Street.

Deputies said the pedestrian was crossing the highway when he was struck by a vehicle that was turning right from Dale Mabry onto Humphrey.

They were taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

It’s unclear if the driver, a 33-year-old Tampa man, is facing charges.

