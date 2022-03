TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

There is no word on what led to the crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on S. Dale Mabry near W. Fair Oaks Avenue.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

All roads in the area have since reopened.