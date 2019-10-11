Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Busch Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Busch Boulevard in Tampa.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue Friday morning.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice. WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says local traffic can use Waters Avenue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

