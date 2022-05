CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriffs office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead early Monday morning.

The agency was called to a crash in the 5700 block of Gunn Highway just after midnight.

It appears the driver remained at the scene. Their white Ford had significant damage on the hood and windshield.

There is still no word on how the crash happened.

Parts of Gunn Highway were closed for a few hours.

This story is developing.