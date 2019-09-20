Pedestrian hit by car on MLK Blvd. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Tampa on Friday morning.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
The incident happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Coconut Palm Drive.
It’s unclear if traffic is being affected.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
