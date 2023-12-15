HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Friday evening in the Brandon area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened along South Kings Avenue, deputies said.

Map shows approximate location

The road is shut down in both directions between Kingswood Loop and Tanglewood Way, according to deputies.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.