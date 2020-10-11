Pedestrian struck, killed by car; Hillsborough deputies hit body on way to scene

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As two Hillsborough County deputies were responding to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, the sheriff’s office said they ran over the same pedestrian, who was already dead.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Hillsborough Avenue near George Road.

Officials said a 27-year-old Orlando man walked onto Hillsborough Avenue and was struck by a 41-year-old Summerfield woman driving east. The woman reported the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

As two Hillsborough deputies responded to the crash, both of them hit the same pedestrian still lying in the middle of the road, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian had already been killed in the first collision.

The two deputies, 24 and 25 years old, have been with HCSO since January and May of 2019. FHP will conduct the crash investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss