SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have shut down one lane of traffic in both east and westbound lanes of MLK Boulevard and Lake Drive in Seffner after a pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV on Tuesday night.

Authorities did not provide any further information regarding the pedestrian, but said the driver of the SUV is cooperating.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes and to move over for first responders in the area.