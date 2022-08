TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died late Saturday night in Tampa after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said it responded to the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Lois Avenue after learning of the collision.

The pedestrian died of their injuries. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

For several hours, the lane of Hillsborough Avenue were closed until early Sunday morning.