Pedestrian dies after early morning crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking on Adamo Drive in Tampa.
The accident happened in the area of 28th Street and Adamo Drive.
Police did not identify the pedestrian or mention whether the driver is facing charges.
Adamo Drive remains closed in both directions between 22nd Street North and 34th Street.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds coronavirus roundtable in Tallahassee
- Paying bills during coronavirus: A survival guide
- How to save electricity at home and lower your utility bills
- Grocery workers are key during the virus – and they are afraid
- SeaWorld CEO resigns after just 5 months on the job