Pedestrian dead, motorcyclist hurt in Tampa hit-and-run incident, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was killed and a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Tampa Monday evening, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and 39th Street South when they were struck by a car.

The pedestrian was thrown into the path of a motorcycle and hit again. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian has died, police said.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car, which is gray and has a damaged windshield.

This story is developing and will be updated.

