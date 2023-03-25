TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fathers from across the Tampa Bay area spent quality time with their kids Saturday morning at the All Pro Dad event.

“I could’ve went golfing with my friends today, but the kids need to know hey, my dad’s here for me and here to do things with me,” said Brian Adey as he kicked field goals with his children.

“Dads have this propensity to want to work and provide and they get distracted with their phones, with work and by the end of the day, they’re really tired,” said Jason Hood, who also serves as the national director for the All Pro Dad Chapter Program. “It takes that extra effort to really get yourself up and pay attention to your kids.”

“How does it feel to be back at Ray Jay?” 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers asked former Buccaneers wide receiver Justin Watson.

“Man, it brings back so many great many great memories, now I’m here with All Pro Dad excited to make some more great memories,” he replied.

Great memories, like a super bowl win, the former Buccaneer took on the field. This time as a soon-to-be dad.

“Getting to run out of the same tunnel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get to run out to and play on this field that so many of the guys they look up to, when they realize the person they ultimately look up to the most is their dad is right there with them for this,” Watson explained.

Even educators came out to emphasize the importance of dads making memories with their kids.

“I’ve seen it,” said Town ‘n’ Country Elementary School principal Otis Kitchen. “I’ve seen positive behavior and academic progress as a result of that, and it’s truly a blessing to be a part of All Pro Dad.”

The next All Pro Dad event is set for April 22nd in Gainesville and then Orlando on May 6.